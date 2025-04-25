HM calls meeting to discuss action on Indus Waters Treaty

15:32

The PM and Amit Shah during a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security





Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil and senior officials of several ministries will take part in the meeting, sources said. The meeting is expected to discuss the future course of action and how to implement the decision of keeping the treaty in abeyance, they said.





India has already informed Pakistan of its decision to keep the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance with immediate effect, saying Pakistan has breached its conditions.





India's Water Resources Secretary Debashree Mukherjee said in a letter addressed to her Pakistani counterpart, Syed Ali Murtaza, that sustained cross-border terrorism by Pakistan targeting Jammu and Kashmir impedes India's rights under the Indus Waters Treaty.





"The obligation to honour a treaty in good faith is fundamental to a treaty. However, what we have seen instead is sustained cross-border terrorism by Pakistan targeting the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," the letter read.





India's decision to suspend the decades-old treaty follows the killing of 26 people, mostly tourists, in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday.





"The resulting security uncertainties have directly impeded India's full utilisation of its rights under the treaty," the letter read.





The communication to Pakistan also highlighted "significantly altered population demographics, the need to accelerate the development of clean energy, and other changes" as reasons necessitating a re-assessment of the treaty's obligations. To give effect to the decision, the government has also formally issued a notification to suspend the Indus Water Treaty.





The treaty brokered by the World Bank has governed the distribution and use of the Indus river and its tributaries between India and Pakistan since 1960. The Indus river system comprises the main river, the Indus, and its tributaries. The Ravi, Beas, Sutlej, Jhelum and Chenab are its left-bank tributaries, while the Kabul river, a right-bank tributary, does not flow through Indian territory. -- PTI

