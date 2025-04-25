HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

HM calls meeting to discuss action on Indus Waters Treaty

Fri, 25 April 2025
Share:
15:32
The PM and Amit Shah during a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security
The PM and Amit Shah during a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a key meeting on Friday to discuss the future course of action on the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 with Pakistan, which has been kept in abeyance, sources said. 

Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil and senior officials of several ministries will take part in the meeting, sources said. The meeting is expected to discuss the future course of action and how to implement the decision of keeping the treaty in abeyance, they said. 

India has already informed Pakistan of its decision to keep the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance with immediate effect, saying Pakistan has breached its conditions.

India's Water Resources Secretary Debashree Mukherjee said in a letter addressed to her Pakistani counterpart, Syed Ali Murtaza, that sustained cross-border terrorism by Pakistan targeting Jammu and Kashmir impedes India's rights under the Indus Waters Treaty. 

"The obligation to honour a treaty in good faith is fundamental to a treaty. However, what we have seen instead is sustained cross-border terrorism by Pakistan targeting the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," the letter read. 

India's decision to suspend the decades-old treaty follows the killing of 26 people, mostly tourists, in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday. 

"The resulting security uncertainties have directly impeded India's full utilisation of its rights under the treaty," the letter read. 

The communication to Pakistan also highlighted "significantly altered population demographics, the need to accelerate the development of clean energy, and other changes" as reasons necessitating a re-assessment of the treaty's obligations. To give effect to the decision, the government has also formally issued a notification to suspend the Indus Water Treaty. 

The treaty brokered by the World Bank has governed the distribution and use of the Indus river and its tributaries between India and Pakistan since 1960. The Indus river system comprises the main river, the Indus, and its tributaries. The Ravi, Beas, Sutlej, Jhelum and Chenab are its left-bank tributaries, while the Kabul river, a right-bank tributary, does not flow through Indian territory. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! HM calls meeting to discuss action on Indus Waters Treaty
LIVE! HM calls meeting to discuss action on Indus Waters Treaty

'India will look into hurting the Pakistani army's interest'
'India will look into hurting the Pakistani army's interest'

'It could be the Pakistan army's commercial interest, tactical or strategic interest or one of their leaders.''Even if you send a message that we have attempted to kill one of the Pakistani generals, that itself will serve the purpose.'

'Some big, punitive action is being planned'
'Some big, punitive action is being planned'

'India today feels enough is enough and we need to teach Pakistan a lesson.''Unless compelled, Mr Modi will think 10 times before taking the extreme step.'

Backed terror because..., admits Pak defence minister
Backed terror because..., admits Pak defence minister

Khwaja Asif in his reply says, "We have been doing this dirty work for the United States for about three decades... and the West, including Britain...That was a mistake, and we suffered for that, and that is why you are saying this to...

SC slams Rahul's 'irresponsible' remark on Savarkar
SC slams Rahul's 'irresponsible' remark on Savarkar

The Supreme Court of India reprimanded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks about Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, calling them "irresponsible." The court stayed criminal proceedings against Gandhi in a case filed in Uttar Pradesh for...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD