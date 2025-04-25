HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
HM asks CMs to identify Pak nationals in their states

Fri, 25 April 2025
A relative of Niraj Udhwani shot by terrorists weeps at his funeral
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is speaking to all chief ministers on the issue, asking them to identify all Pakistan nationals in their respective states and take steps to ensure their prompt return to Pakistan. 

India on Thursday announced revoking all visas issued to Pakistani nationals from April 27 and advised Indian nationals residing in Pakistan to return home at the earliest, as tensions between the two countries escalated over the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, on Tuesday.

On Pakistani nationals in the state, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai says, "Terrorists attacked unarmed innocent civilians in Pahalgam. The Indian government is taking strict action against Pakistan on this. We are directed that the visas of those with a short-term visa should be cancelled."

