HM asks CMs to identify Pak nationals in their states





On Pakistani nationals in the state, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai says, "Terrorists attacked unarmed innocent civilians in Pahalgam. The Indian government is taking strict action against Pakistan on this. We are directed that the visas of those with a short-term visa should be cancelled."

India on Thursday announced revoking all visas issued to Pakistani nationals from April 27 and advised Indian nationals residing in Pakistan to return home at the earliest, as tensions between the two countries escalated over the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, on Tuesday.