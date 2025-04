16:38

Narendra Modi condoles the Dr K Kasturirangan's death. "I am deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. K. Kasturirangan, a towering figure in India's scientific and educational journey. His visionary leadership and selfless contribution to the nation will always be remembered. He served ISRO with great diligence, steering India's space programme to new heights, for which we also received global recognition. His leadership also witnessed ambitious satellite launches and focussed on innovation."