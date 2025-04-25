HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Explosives destroy Pahalgam terrorists' houses

Fri, 25 April 2025
Share:
10:15
Pic: Umar Ganie
Pic: Umar Ganie
Update: Houses of two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists allegedly involved in the Pahalgam attack were destroyed in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday. The houses were destroyed in a blast on Thursday night. 

The officials said security forces were conducting searches inside the houses of two LeT terrorists Adil Hussain Thokar and Asif Sheikh when the explosives already kept inside the houses went off. 

The explosives caused destruction of the houses, they added. 

Thokar, a resident of south Kashmir's Anantnag district, is one of the key accused in Tuesday's Pahalgam massacre, while Sheikh, resident of Tral in Pulwama district, is suspected to be involved in the conspiracy of the attack. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Explosives destroy Pahalgam terrorists' houses
LIVE! Explosives destroy Pahalgam terrorists' houses

Pak troops open fire along LoC, Indian Army retaliates
Pak troops open fire along LoC, Indian Army retaliates

The Indian Army effectively responded to firing by Pakistan military at some places along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night, military sources said. There were no reports of any casualties. The firing by...

India informs Pak why it suspended Indus Water Treaty
India informs Pak why it suspended Indus Water Treaty

India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with immediate effect, accusing Pakistan of breaching the pact by refusing to negotiate modifications and engaging in sustained cross-border terrorism. The decision follows a recent terror...

Fall from horse saves Kerala family from Pahalgam attack
Fall from horse saves Kerala family from Pahalgam attack

In a fortunate twist of fate, a family from Kerala narrowly escaped the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, thanks to a horse-riding accident that delayed their journey.

Pahalgam attack: Crackdown on military uniform sales
Pahalgam attack: Crackdown on military uniform sales

Security checks have been intensified in Paltan Bazaar, a well-known market in Dehradun, following concerns about the unauthorised sale of military uniforms on Friday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD