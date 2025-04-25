HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Encounter on J-K's Bandipora, 2 security forces injured

Fri, 25 April 2025
09:09
File pic
File pic
Two security forces personnel were injured in an encounter with terrorists in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said here. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Kulnar Bazipora in Bandipora district following information about the presence of the ultras in the area, they said. 

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding ultras opened fire on the security forces' positions. Two police personnel were injured in the firing by terrorists, the officials said. Further details are awaited. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pahalgam attack: Houses of 2 militants demolished
LIVE! Pahalgam attack: Houses of 2 militants demolished

Pak troops open fire along LoC, Indian Army retaliates
Pak troops open fire along LoC, Indian Army retaliates

The Indian Army effectively responded to firing by Pakistan military at some places along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night, military sources said. There were no reports of any casualties. The firing by...

India informs Pak why it suspended Indus Water Treaty
India informs Pak why it suspended Indus Water Treaty

India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with immediate effect, accusing Pakistan of breaching the pact by refusing to negotiate modifications and engaging in sustained cross-border terrorism. The decision follows a recent terror...

Pahalgam attack: Crackdown on military uniform sales
Pahalgam attack: Crackdown on military uniform sales

Security checks have been intensified in Paltan Bazaar, a well-known market in Dehradun, following concerns about the unauthorised sale of military uniforms on Friday.

Hindus would never do such a thing: Bhagwat on Pahalgam
Hindus would never do such a thing: Bhagwat on Pahalgam

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has said terrorists killed people in Pahalgam after asking about their religion, and Hindus would never do such a thing.

