Dharma vs Adharma fight, not between religions: RSS chief

09:38

A boy accompanies his father's body, killed in Pahalgam, for the funeral.





Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Bhagwat made the remarks in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. He also said that the fanatics who killed people by asking about their religion, Hindus, would never do this.





In his address, the RSS Chief said, "The fight that is going on right now is not between sects and religions. Its basis is sect and religion, but this fight is between 'Dharma' and 'Adharma'. Our soldiers or our people have never killed anyone by asking about their religion. The fanatics who killed people by asking about their religion, Hindus would never do this. That is why the country should be strong."





He further added, "Everyone is sad, there is anger in our hearts as it should be, because to destroy the demons, immense power is necessary. But some people are not ready to understand this, and there cannot be any kind of change in them now. Ravana was a devotee of Lord Shiva, knew the Vedas, had everything that was needed to be a good person, but the mind and intellect he had adopted were not ready to change. Ravana would not have changed until he died and was reborn. That is why Ram killed Ravana to change him."





The RSS Chief said that evil people need to be eliminated, just like Lord Ram killed Ravana. "We are a people who see the good in everyone and accept all. Our country has an army, but there was a time we felt we didn't need one. We became complacent, thinking there would be no war, and in 1962, nature taught us a lesson. Since then, we have been striving to strengthen our defence. Evil must be eliminated. There is anger, and there is also expectation. I believe that expectation will be fulfilled. But such change doesn't come merely from weapons or anger. The true force behind it is closeness. It is intimacy that keeps society united. In Kaliyug, staying united is our greatest strength," Bhagwat said.





The RSS Chief emphasised the importance of unity and closeness in society, stating that while evil must be eliminated, true strength lies in togetherness. "The wave of anger that swept the nation after the recent incident did not differentiate by caste, religion, creed, sect, region, or party. We stood together for the dignity of the country, and this must become our nature. When we are united like this, no one will dare cast a sidelong glance at us. And if they do, their eyes will be forced shut. But to reach that point, we must cultivate deep love and closeness among ourselves. Such incidents keep happening, and we respond strongly--this time too, we expect the same. But to prevent such events, society must unite. This is the very spirit the Constitution expects from us--emotional integration, a feeling of closeness," Bhagwat further added.





The RSS Chief said that the nationwide outrage following the recent incident showed unity across different groups, and this unity is essential for the country's dignity.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said that the current fight is between 'Dharma' (righteousness) and 'Adharma' (unrighteousness), rather than just a conflict between sects and religions.