Delhi bandh: 900 markets shut over Pahalgam attack

Fri, 25 April 2025
21:02
Cops stand guard at closed Matia Mahal Market during the 'Delhi Bandh' call against the Pahalgam attack/ANI Photo
Cops stand guard at closed Matia Mahal Market during the 'Delhi Bandh' call against the Pahalgam attack/ANI Photo
Several of Delhi's busiest commercial hubs, including Connaught Place, Sadar Bazar and Chandni Chowk, were bereft of their usual hubbub on Friday as over 900 markets observed a 'Delhi Bandh' in protest against the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. 

Shops across key sectors such as textiles, spices, utensils, and bullion remained shut. 

Sadar Bazar, normally buzzing with shoppers, remained silent, with even vegetable and fruit vendors not turning up. Gandhinagar, home to Asia's largest wholesale readymade garment market, was also completely shut, according to a statement by its market association. 

According to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), more than 8 lakh shops across the capital participated in the bandh, leading to an estimated trade loss of around Rs 1,500 crore for the day. 

The bandh was called by the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), which had earlier held a candle march in Connaught Place to condemn the attack that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists. 

"This is more than just a protest. It's a united stand against terrorism, we are observing this bandh in memory of those who lost their lives in Pahalgam," said CTI chairperson Brijesh Goyal. 

He also urged the government to cut commercial ties with Pakistan and boycott Pakistani products. 

"The bandh is our way of demanding justice for the victims and standing together against terrorism," a statement from traders stated. -- PTI

