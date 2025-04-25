Days after Murshidabad violence, Bengal shifts two SPs

23:37





A senior government official refused to link the transfers with the incidents of violence following the enactment of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, and termed the reshuffle "routine".





In a notification, the state government said that Surya Pratap Yadav, SP of Murshidabad, was being shifted and Kumar Sunny Raj would replace him.





Similarly, Jangipur police district SP Ananda Roy has been replaced by Amit Kumar Shaw, while Senior Superintendent of Intelligence Branch Aashis Maurya has been shifted from his post and given charge as Ranaghat SP. Yadav is taking over as the Commanding Officer, Narayani Battalion, in Coochbehar while Roy has been made Commanding Officer, EFR, 3rd Battalion in Salua. Shaw was posted as DC, Traffic Police (South) Kolkata before the reshuffle. Angshuman Saha, IPS, has been shifted from his post as Commanding Officer, Narayani Battalion, Coochbehar to the post as Commanding Officer, SSF, Barrackpore. Earlier, the officers-in-charge of Suti and Shamsherganj police stations in Murshidabad district had been transferred.

