Bihar police arrests 2024 NEET paper leak case mastermind from Patna

Fri, 25 April 2025
20:09
The Economic Offences Unit of the Bihar police has arrested Sanjeev Kumar Singh, the alleged mastermind behind the NEET (UG)-2024 paper leak case, from the state capital, officials said on Friday. 

Singh, alias Sanjeev Mukhiya, who was posted as a technical assistant at a government college in Nalanda, carried a bounty of Rs 3 lakh on his head. 

"Mukhiya was arrested in a joint operation by the EOU and district police from an apartment in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Acting on specific information, officials conducted searches and arrested him," Nayyar Hasnain Khan, additional director general of the EOU, said. 

"He was also wanted in connection with his involvement in the paper leak case of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE-3) held in March 2024. Mukhiya is currently being jointly interrogated by sleuths of the EOU and the CBI," he added. 

The NEET paper leak case is being probed by the CBI. Officials said Mukhiya's gang has a widespread network across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan. 

The gang was also allegedly involved in paper leaks for the Haryana veterinary doctor recruitment exam, the Haryana English teachers' recruitment exam, and several recruitment exams held in Uttar Pradesh. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL Updates: Jadeja departs, CSK 4 down

LIVE! Herald case: Court refuses to issue notice to Sonia, Rahul

Backed terror because..., admits Pak defence minister

Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif has admitted the country's history of supporting, training and funding terrorist organisations as 'dirty work' for the West, a mistake for which he said Pakistan had suffered.

MLA among 6 held in Assam for posts on Pahalgam attack

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the arrest of six individuals, including an opposition MLA, for allegedly expressing support for Pakistan following a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The arrests come as part of a...

Liberation of Balochistan and Sindh must top the agenda

Terrorism and insurgency in J&K had subsided when India demolished East Pakistan -- for the simple reason that Pakistan understands power.We need to follow Chanakya's dictum of Saam, Daam, Dand, Bhed for strategising against...

