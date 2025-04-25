HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ask religion of shopkeepers before buying: Rane to Hindus

Fri, 25 April 2025
21:59
Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane
Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane on Friday said Hindus should ask the religion of shopkeepers before buying anything from them, controversial remarks coming in the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack. 

Heavily-armed terrorists struck a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on April 22, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists from other states. 

According to some of the survivors, terrorists asked name and religion of male tourists before shooting them. 

The survivors also said the assailants asked some of the tourists to recite the 'kalma' (an Islamic declaration of faith) and those who failed to do so were shot dead. 

Addressing a gathering in Ratnagiri district's Dapoli town, minister Rane said, "They asked our religion before killing us. So Hindus must also ask their religion before buying anything. If they are asking your religion and killing you, then you should also ask their religion before shopping or buying anything. Hindu 'sangathans' (organisations) should raise such a demand." 

Chances are some shopkeepers will not tell their religion or will just lie about their faith, the BJP leader said. -- PTI

Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif has admitted the country's history of supporting, training and funding terrorist organisations as 'dirty work' for the West, a mistake for which he said Pakistan had suffered.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the arrest of six individuals, including an opposition MLA, for allegedly expressing support for Pakistan following a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The arrests come as part of a...

Terrorism and insurgency in J&K had subsided when India demolished East Pakistan -- for the simple reason that Pakistan understands power.We need to follow Chanakya's dictum of Saam, Daam, Dand, Bhed for strategising against...

