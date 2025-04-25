Ask religion of shopkeepers before buying: Rane to Hindus

21:59

Heavily-armed terrorists struck a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on April 22, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists from other states.





According to some of the survivors, terrorists asked name and religion of male tourists before shooting them.





The survivors also said the assailants asked some of the tourists to recite the 'kalma' (an Islamic declaration of faith) and those who failed to do so were shot dead.





Addressing a gathering in Ratnagiri district's Dapoli town, minister Rane said, "They asked our religion before killing us. So Hindus must also ask their religion before buying anything. If they are asking your religion and killing you, then you should also ask their religion before shopping or buying anything. Hindu 'sangathans' (organisations) should raise such a demand."





Chances are some shopkeepers will not tell their religion or will just lie about their faith, the BJP leader said. -- PTI

