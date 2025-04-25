HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Army chief briefed about counter-terror steps at Pahalgam

Fri, 25 April 2025
13:28
Amid the rising tension between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, for the first time, reached Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar and reviewed the security situation of the Union Territory.

Upon his arrival, the 15 Corps Commander briefed him about the ongoing security situation and he met with senior Army commanders deployed in the Kashmir Valley, along with officials from other security agencies.

The Indian Army Chief General was also briefed on the actions being taken by the formations against terrorists inside own territory and Pakistan Army's attempts to violate the ceasefire along the LoC.

Earlier today, Pakistan Army troops opened fire at some places along the Line of Control (LoC) , prompting an immediate retaliation from the Indian Army, officials said.

"Small Arm Firing at some places on Line of Control initiated by the Pakistan Army. Effectively responded to by the Indian Army. No casualties," Indian Army officials said. -- ANI

