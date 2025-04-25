3 terrorists at large for 2nd day in Kashmir

15:54

Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi being briefed by the 15 Corps Commander





Forces are scouring the forest area in Udhampur district, where the terrorists were believed to be hiding, as well as areas in Kishtwar, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch.





"The search operation by the army, police, and CRPF special forces has been ongoing in Dudu-Basantgarh. It is underway to track down the terrorists on the run," said a security official. The operation is backed by aerial surveillance by a chopper and drones.





On Thursday, a soldier of the special forces of the army was killed in an encounter with terrorists in the Dadu-Basantgarh belt. The soldier was Havaldar Jhantu Ali Sheikh of 6 Para of the Special Forces. A search is on in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar, Triyath area of Rajouri district, adjoining areas of Lakhanpur in Kathua district, and Lasana of Poonch district.

A combing operation to track down three escaped terrorists entered its second day on Friday, with security agencies strengthening the multi-layered cordon.