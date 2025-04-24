Your voice is anyway too loud: Rijiju told Owaisi about not being called for meet

11:46





Owaisi has strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. He called it more condemnable than the Uri and Pulwama incidents. He further expressed solidarity with the families of the victims. Owaisi also urged the government to punish the terrorists involved in the attack.





The government will be calling an all-party meeting on Thursday in the wake of the terror attack in Pahalgam, official sources said.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to chair it, they said.Home Minister Amit Shah and Singh are speaking to leaders of various parties on the issue, the sources said. Several opposition parties, including the Congress, had demanded that the government should convene a meeting of all parties over the issue.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on being snubbed for the all-party meeting today. "Regarding the Pahalgam All Party Meeting, I spoke to @KirenRijiju last night. He said they're thinking of inviting only parties with "5 or 10 MPs.' When I asked why not parties with fewer MPs, he said that the meeting would get 'too long.' When I asked "What about us, the smaller parties?' He joked that my voice is anyway too loud. This is not a BJP's or another party's internal meeting, it is an all party meeting to send a strong and united message against terrorism & those countries that harbour terrorists. Can't @narendramodi spend an extra hour to hear the concerns of all parties? Your own party does not have a majority. Whether it is a party with 1 MP or a 100, they were both elected by Indians and deserve to be heard on such an important matter. This is not a political issue, it is a national issue. Everyone must be heard. I urge @narendramodi to make this a real ALL Party Meeting, every party with an MP in Parliament must be invited."