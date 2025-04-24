HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Will identify, trace, punish terrorists & backers: PM

Thu, 24 April 2025
13:20
On the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 dead, PM Modi makes his first public statement: "Today, on the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world, India will identify, trace and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to make sure that justice is done. The entire nation is one in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is with us. I thank the people of various countries and their leaders who have stood with us."

LIVE! Punishment bigger than they can imagine: PM on Pahalgam
US warns of 'violent civil unrest' in Kashmir
US warns of 'violent civil unrest' in Kashmir

The US has issued a 'Do Not Travel' advisory for Jammu and Kashmir citing potential for terrorist attacks and violent civil unrest. The advisory, issued on Wednesday, comes a day after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26...

Wife faints, 9-year-old son of Pahalgam victim lights pyre
Wife faints, 9-year-old son of Pahalgam victim lights pyre

A nine-year-old boy from Odisha lit the funeral pyre of his father, who was killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The boy, Tanuj Kumar Satpathy, was speechless and overwhelmed as he followed the ritual of throwing...

Daughter in blood-stained clothes leads victim's funeral
Daughter in blood-stained clothes leads victim's funeral

Jagdale's daughter Asavari and his wife survived the ghastly attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, while he and his childhood friend Kaustubh Ganbote were among the 26 persons gunned down by terrorists.

'India must hit Pakistan hard where it hurts the most'
'India must hit Pakistan hard where it hurts the most'

'We need to raise the costs and consequences for Pakistan. It is long overdue. Our initial surgical strike was effective for about six months. Then, the Balakot strike provided a deterrent for perhaps two to three years. But we cannot...

