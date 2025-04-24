'We are ashamed,' Pahalgam Hotels and Owners' Association

09:16

President of Pahalgam Hotels and Owners Association, Javeed Burza, condemned the April 22 dastardly attack by terrorists in which 26 people were killed in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir and expressed grief over the incident.





Speaking with ANI, Burza said, "I condemn this inhuman act. Innocent people were killed, and this is not justified in any way, and we are ashamed of such an incident."





Terming the heinous attack as a 'setback' for Kashmir, Burza said, "These were innocent people, they had no relation with politics or terrorism. They just came here to visit. It is heartbreaking." -- ANI





IMAGE: Tourists leave from a hotel in the Pahalgam area after the terror attack at Baisaran, on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo