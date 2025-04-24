HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'We are ashamed,' Pahalgam Hotels and Owners' Association

Thu, 24 April 2025
09:16
President of Pahalgam Hotels and Owners Association, Javeed Burza, condemned the April 22 dastardly attack by terrorists in which 26 people were killed in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir and expressed grief over the incident.

Speaking with ANI, Burza said, "I condemn this inhuman act. Innocent people were killed, and this is not justified in any way, and we are ashamed of such an incident."

Terming the heinous attack as a 'setback' for Kashmir, Burza said, "These were innocent people, they had no relation with politics or terrorism. They just came here to visit. It is heartbreaking."   -- ANI

IMAGE: Tourists leave from a hotel in the Pahalgam area after the terror attack at Baisaran, on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pahalgam attack: Centre to brief all-party leaders
LIVE! Pahalgam attack: Centre to brief all-party leaders

India downgrades ties with Pak, suspends Indus Treaty
India downgrades ties with Pak, suspends Indus Treaty

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and firmed up the responses to the terror attack.

Indus Water Treaty suspended: How will it impact Pak?
Indus Water Treaty suspended: How will it impact Pak?

The Indus system of rivers comprises the main river -- the Indus -- along with its five left bank tributaries, namely, the Ravi, the Beas, the Sutlej, the Jhelum and the Chenab. The right bank tributary, the Kabul, does not flow through...

Recited 'Kalma': How Pahalgam survivor escaped terrorists
Recited 'Kalma': How Pahalgam survivor escaped terrorists

Reciting Islamic verse 'Kalma' saved the life of Assam University Professor Debasish Bhattacharya by a whisker from the terrorists' bullets in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam where he was holidaying with his family.

5-7 terrorists involved in Pahalgam massacre, trained in Pak
5-7 terrorists involved in Pahalgam massacre, trained in Pak

Police also announced a bounty of Rs 20 lakh for information leading to the neutralisation of terrorists involved in the gruesome killings.

