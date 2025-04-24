HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Tourist from Bengal goes missing while trekking in Sikkim

Thu, 24 April 2025
Share:
21:08
File image
File image
A tourist from West Bengal was missing while trekking towards Goechala, a popular high-altitude destination in West Sikkim, police said on Thursday.

The tourist was identified as Sandeep Roy (31) from Kadamtala, Ranidunga, West Bengal. He was reported missing since April 21, they said.

According to police, Roy was part of an eight-member trekking group and was last seen near the Thangsing area, a common stopover on the Goechala trail. 

Reports suggest he was walking at the rear of the group before he went missing.

Search and rescue operations are currently underway, with local authorities, the police, and residents from surrounding villages actively involved in combing the rugged terrain.

The area, known for its challenging weather and remote conditions, poses additional difficulty for the ongoing efforts, they said.

The remaining members of the trekking group are expected to reach Yuksom by this evening, the police added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

BSF scales down retreat ceremony at India-Pak border
BSF scales down retreat ceremony at India-Pak border

The Border Security Force (BSF) has scaled down the retreat ceremony held at Attari, Hussainiwala and Sadki along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab following the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The BSF's Punjab frontier said it was...

IPL 2025 Updates: RR off to a brisk start
IPL 2025 Updates: RR off to a brisk start

LIVE! IAF carries out Exercise Akraman with Rafales, Su-30s
LIVE! IAF carries out Exercise Akraman with Rafales, Su-30s

Kashmir says 'stop killings' as terror hubs erupt in protests
Kashmir says 'stop killings' as terror hubs erupt in protests

In a significant shift, Kashmiris from villages once considered strongholds of militancy have joined the condemnation of the recent massacre of 26 people in Pahalgam, raising slogans against terrorism and expressing solidarity with the...

Assam MLA arrested for defending Pak in Pahalgam attack
Assam MLA arrested for defending Pak in Pahalgam attack

Assam's opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested on Thursday on sedition charges for allegedly defending Pakistan and its complicity in the Pahalgam terror attack, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The AIUDF has distanced...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD