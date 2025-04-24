Top security brass discusses JK, internal security

23:54

Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, R&AW chief Ravi Sinha and a few other senior security officials attended the meeting which took place a day after the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.





The top officials took stock of the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir as well as other parts of the country and key national security issues, the sources said.





However, there has been no official confirmation about the subjects discussed at the meeting. After the meeting of the CCS on Wednesday, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government had announced the suspension of the India-Pakistan Indus Water Treaty, downgrading bilateral ties and shutting down the Attari checkpost.





The security forces have been directed by the government to maintain "high vigil", the sources said.





The government has also highlighted the cross-border linkages to the Pahalgam attack at the CCS meeting following which it decided to take the measures against Pakistan. -- PTI

