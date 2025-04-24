Swiss visa rejection led Lt Narwal to nightmare honeymoon

11:58





Six days after tying the knot, their idyllic holiday in 'mini Switzerland' ended in tragedy, when Vinay was killed by terrorists in Tuesday's attack. Getting the leave sanctioned for the Switzerland trip was not a big deal. But they had to alter their plans due to refusal of visas,' said Vinay's grandfather Hawa Singh, adding that his grandson would still have been with them if only he had been granted a Swiss visa.





Jammu and Kashmir was not on the original list of honeymoon locations for Lieutenant Vinay Narwal and his wife Himanshi. The duo planned to go Switzerland, but when their visa was rejected, they ended up at Pahalgam instead.