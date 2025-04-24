HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Stopping water under Indus Treaty is act of war: Pak

Thu, 24 April 2025
Share:
16:57
A Pahalgam attack victim's family grieves at his funeral
A Pahalgam attack victim's family grieves at his funeral
Just in: Pakistan blocks airspace for Indian airlines, closes Wagah border crossing. Pakistan 'rejects' Indian decision to suspend Indus Water Treaty after Pahalgam terror attack, says it's lifeline for 240 mn Pakistanis. Any attempt to divert or stop water meant for Pakistan under Indus Water Treaty will be considered Act of War.

Pakistan suspends all visas under SAARC to Indian nationals except for Sikh pilgrims. Pakistan suspends all trade with India including to and from any third country through Pakistan. Any threat to Pak's sovereignty, security will be met with firm reciprocal measures in all domains. Pakistan asks military advisers at Indian High Commission to leave by April 30.

India on Wednesday announced that the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 with Pakistan will be held in abeyance with immediate effect, until Islamabad credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Stopping water under Indus Treaty is act of war: Pak
LIVE! Stopping water under Indus Treaty is act of war: Pak

'We removed our bindis, started chanting Allahu Akbar'
'We removed our bindis, started chanting Allahu Akbar'

A Pune-based woman, whose husband was killed by terrorists in Pahalgam, recounted how she and other women in the group quickly removed bindis from their foreheads and began chanting "Allahu Akbar" when they saw the attackers asking men...

'Saw terrorists shoot 6 people right in front of me'
'Saw terrorists shoot 6 people right in front of me'

'The terrorists included underage boys around 15 years old. There were at least four of them. They were taking selfies during the attack and had cameras mounted on their heads'

Will identify, track, punish every terrorist, vows Modi
Will identify, track, punish every terrorist, vows Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers who were responsible for the attack in Pahalgam "beyond their imagination". Addressing a public gathering in Madhubani,...

'India must hit Pakistan hard where it hurts the most'
'India must hit Pakistan hard where it hurts the most'

'We need to raise the costs and consequences for Pakistan. It is long overdue. Our initial surgical strike was effective for about six months. Then, the Balakot strike provided a deterrent for perhaps two to three years. But we cannot...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD