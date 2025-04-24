Stopping water under Indus Treaty is act of war: Pak

Just in: Pakistan blocks airspace for Indian airlines, closes Wagah border crossing. Pakistan 'rejects' Indian decision to suspend Indus Water Treaty after Pahalgam terror attack, says it's lifeline for 240 mn Pakistanis. Any attempt to divert or stop water meant for Pakistan under Indus Water Treaty will be considered Act of War.
Pakistan suspends all visas under SAARC to Indian nationals except for Sikh pilgrims. Pakistan suspends all trade with India including to and from any third country through Pakistan. Any threat to Pak's sovereignty, security will be met with firm reciprocal measures in all domains. Pakistan asks military advisers at Indian High Commission to leave by April 30.
India on Wednesday announced that the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 with Pakistan will be held in abeyance with immediate effect, until Islamabad credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.