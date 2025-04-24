Stopping water under Indus Treaty is act of war: Pak





India on Wednesday announced that the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 with Pakistan will be held in abeyance with immediate effect, until Islamabad credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.

Pakistan suspends all visas under SAARC to Indian nationals except for Sikh pilgrims. Pakistan suspends all trade with India including to and from any third country through Pakistan. Any threat to Pak's sovereignty, security will be met with firm reciprocal measures in all domains. Pakistan asks military advisers at Indian High Commission to leave by April 30.