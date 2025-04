10:48





The Union Government yesterday announced that the integrated checkpost Attari will be closed immediately. Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before 1 May 2025.

Shaitan Singh, a Rajasthan citizen, who was scheduled to cross the Attari border to enter Pakistan for his wedding today, says, "What the terrorists have done is wrong. We are not being allowed to go (to Pakistan) as the border is closed. Let us see what will happen now."