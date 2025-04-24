'Said he was a Christian, was shot dead'

09:43





Nathaniel had gone to Jammu and Kashmir on April 19 (Saturday) along with his wife, son and daughter. The wife of Sushil's brother, Vikas, Jema Vikas, spoke to ANI and shared that they received information about the matter on Tuesday night at around 9:30 pm, after Sushil's son, Ostin, called them.





"Jenifer Bhabhi said that the terrorist asked Sushil bhaiya to recite Kalma on his knees, following which Bhaiya reciprocated that he was Christian, and Bhaiya told Bhabhi to move aside from there. In the meantime, the terrorist shot Bhaiya, and he died on the spot. Our niece, Akansha also sustained bullet injuries in her leg," Jema Vikas said.





In Raipur, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai cut short his visit with textile and steel industry leaders in Mumbai, to attend the last rites of Dinesh Miraniya, who is one of the victims of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.





Dinesh Miraniya is one of the 26 victims in one of the deadliest attacks since 2019 Pulwama strike. The attack has drawn comparisons with past high-profile attacks and has reignited public outrage across the country.





One of the relatives of Dinesh, Vinod Agarwal, called the terror attack an 'attack on Hindutva.'





"This attack is on Hindutva, and it has not happened because of Hindutva. People have been killed after asking their names. Congress has always done politics. The country understands the character of Congress. It has always been against Hindutva... this is not a matter of politics," the relative told ANI.

A pall of gloom has descended on the Nathaniel household in Indore as the mortal remains of Sushil Nathaniel were taken for the last rites. A resident of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Sushil Nathaniel, who worked as a branch manager for LIC, was killed, with his daughter Akanksha sustaining bullet injuries.