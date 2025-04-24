HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Punishment bigger than they can imagine: PM on Pahalgam

Thu, 24 April 2025
13:31
More on what the PM is saying on the Pahalgam terror attack at a rally in Bihar: "On April 22, terrorists killed innocent people of the country in J&K's Pahalgam. The country is sad and in pain after this incident. We stand with the families of the victims. I want to say in very clear words that these terrorists and those who conspired towards this attack will get a punishment bigger than they can imagine. The willpower of 140 crore Indians will now break the back of the masters of terror."

The US has issued a 'Do Not Travel' advisory for Jammu and Kashmir citing potential for terrorist attacks and violent civil unrest. The advisory, issued on Wednesday, comes a day after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26...

A nine-year-old boy from Odisha lit the funeral pyre of his father, who was killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The boy, Tanuj Kumar Satpathy, was speechless and overwhelmed as he followed the ritual of throwing...

Jagdale's daughter Asavari and his wife survived the ghastly attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, while he and his childhood friend Kaustubh Ganbote were among the 26 persons gunned down by terrorists.

'We need to raise the costs and consequences for Pakistan. It is long overdue. Our initial surgical strike was effective for about six months. Then, the Balakot strike provided a deterrent for perhaps two to three years. But we cannot...

