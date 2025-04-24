Punishment bigger than they can imagine: PM on Pahalgam

13:31

More on what the PM is saying on the Pahalgam terror attack at a rally in Bihar: "On April 22, terrorists killed innocent people of the country in J&K's Pahalgam. The country is sad and in pain after this incident. We stand with the families of the victims. I want to say in very clear words that these terrorists and those who conspired towards this attack will get a punishment bigger than they can imagine. The willpower of 140 crore Indians will now break the back of the masters of terror."