Pakistan foreign minister postpones Dhaka visit

22:07

The terrorist attack site in Pahalgam, J-K/ANI Photo





Owing to unforeseen circumstances, the Honourable Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan is unable to undertake the visit to Bangladesh on 27-28 April 2025, the Pakistan High Commission said in a statement quoting the country's foreign ministry.





It said a new date for the visit would be finalised through mutual consultations.





The development comes amid escalation of tension between India and Pakistan following a terrorist attack in Kashmir that killed 26 tourists and injured over a dozen on April 22.





The Dhaka-Islamabad relations were at its lowest ebb during deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's regime particularly since 2010 when Dhaka initiated the trial of hardened collaborators of Pakistani troops during Bangladesh's 1971 Liberation War.





But the ties visibly took a positive course since Muhammad Yunus's interim government assumed power after the ouster of the past regime in a student-led uprising on August 5 last year when the ex-premier secretly left the country for India.





Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch last week visited Bangladesh as Dhaka and Islamabad held the Foreign Office Consultation after a gap of 15 years when she also held talks with interim government chief Yunus.





Bangladesh, however, asked Pakistan to resolve unsettled historical issues, including a formal apology for the genocide, 1971 Liberation War atrocities and settling pre-independence assets sharing, taking a strong forward-looking approach. -- PTI

