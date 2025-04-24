Pak nationals flock to Attari-Wagah border to return home

15:25

The Centre on Wednesday announced a raft of measures, including expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 and immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post in view of the cross-border links to the horrific terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians on Tuesday. According to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC visa exemption scheme (SVES) and any Pakistani national currently in India under the SVES visa scheme had 48 hours to leave the country.





On Thursday morning, several Pakistani families reached the ICP in Amritsar to return to the neighbouring country through the Attari-Wagah land route.





A family from Karachi said they had gone to Delhi to meet their relatives. "We came here (India) on April 15 and today we are returning home though we had a visa for 45 days," said Shaikh Fazal Ahmad, a member of the family.





Responding to a question on the Pahalgam attack, Ahmad said, "Whosoever has done it is completely wrong. We want mutual brotherhood and friendship between the two nations. There should be no place for hatred. We don't want hatred."





Another Pakistani national named Mansoor said he along with his family came to India on a 90-day visa on April 15. "But we are returning home today," Mansoor said, as he condemned the Pahalgam attack, saying it shouldn't have happened.





Another Pakistani national, Mustafa, said while the Pahalgam attack should never have happened, it was not a right decision to ask all Pakistanis to leave India. Some Indian nationals with visas to travel to Pakistan also reached the ICP on Thursday, including a family from Gujarat intending to meet their relatives in Karachi.





"We got the visa two months back," said an elderly member of the family. When told that the Attari land-transit post had been shut, the elderly man said they were prepared to return home if asked. Kanpur resident Seema said she needed to visit Karachi to meet her ailing sister. "I want to go to Karachi. I have a visa for one month. My sister Chanda Aftab is in a very serious state," Seema said. -- PTI

