Pak detains BSF jawan who crossed over by mistake

Thu, 24 April 2025
17:34
File pic
Pakistan Rangers detains BSF jawan who accidentally crossed Punjab border; flag meeting on between two forces for early release: Officials.

Pakistan on Thursday blocked its airspace for Indian airlines, closed the Wagah border crossing, suspended all trade with India, and said any attempt to divert water meant for Pakistan under the Indus Water Treaty will be considered an Act of War. 

The announcements were made after a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to formulate the country's response to India's move to suspend the Indus Water Treaty and downgrade diplomatic ties after the Pahalgam terror attack. The meeting was attended by key ministers and the three services chiefs. 

"Any threat to Pakistan's sovereignty and to the security of its people will be met with firm reciprocal measures in all domains. India should refrain from its reflexive blame game and cynical staged, managed exploitation of incidents like Pahalgam to further its narrow political agenda."

