Pahalgam victims cremated in Maharashtra

Thu, 24 April 2025
02:31
Dilip Desale's cremation in New Panvel, Maharashtra
Thousands of people on Wednesday evening attended the last rites of the three residents of Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thane district who were killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. 

The mortal remains of Sanjay Lele (50), Hemant Joshi (45) and Atul Mone (43), who were cousins, were flown to Mumbai earlier in the day. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accompanied by BJP leader Ravindra Chavan and local Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, visited the Bhagshala ground to pay the last respects to the deceased. 

Angry slogans against Pakistan were raised as Fadnavis paid floral tributes, with many people demanding a total ban on all Pakistani products. The bodies were taken to the Shiv Mandir Road crematorium around 9 pm on flower-decked vehicles, accompanied by a massive procession. 

In neighbouring Navi Mumbai, the mortal remains of Dilip Desale (64), another victim of Tuesday's attack, were cremated at Podi village in New Panvel. Maharashtra education minister Dada Bhuse was among those present. 

The Thane district administration in a late-night release said 156 tourists from the district are stranded in Jammu and Kashmir at present. 

"Our tears have dried up," said Rajashree Akul, Mone's sister-in-law, earlier in the day as his mortal remains arrived in the city. "The only thing we ask of the government is maximum and swift punishment for the terrorists. We don't want any delay," she told reporters. 

Her family first learned of the attack through news channels, and a call from the police control room confirmed that Mone was among the victims, she said. 

Atul Mone's brother-in-law Rahul Akul said Atul's wife survived the attack. "Atul was shot in the abdomen. All three were killed in front of their families," he said. 

Nine members of the extended family had gone on a six-day vacation to Kashmir, and three of them returned in coffins, said Rahul. All three victims were the sole bread-winners of their respective families. 

"We demand compensation for their families and jobs for their next-of-kin," Rahul said. The victims were expected to return on April 26. 

-- PTI

Video: Uttam Ghosh

TOP STORIES

Pahalgam: India acts tough against Pak, takes 5 big actions
The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and firmed up the responses to the terror attack.

Indus Water Treaty suspended: How will it impact Pak?
The Indus system of rivers comprises the main river -- the Indus -- along with its five left bank tributaries, namely, the Ravi, the Beas, the Sutlej, the Jhelum and the Chenab. The right bank tributary, the Kabul, does not flow through...

5-7 terrorists involved in Pahalgam massacre, trained in Pak
Police also announced a bounty of Rs 20 lakh for information leading to the neutralisation of terrorists involved in the gruesome killings.

Gazwa E Hind can only be countered with Gazwa E Pakistan
It is time we buried the mantra of 'peaceful and stable Pakistan is in our interest'.It is not, simply because Pakistan's existence -- that is synonymous with its army -- means peace has no chance, asserts Colonel Anil A Athale (Retd).It...

Pahalgam ponywallah died trying to save tourists: Omar
Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a 30-year-old pony ride operator, was killed while trying to protect tourists from terrorists in Pahalgam, Kashmir. He was shot dead while trying to snatch a weapon from one of the terrorists. The attack claimed...

