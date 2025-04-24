Pahalgam victims cremated in Maharashtra

02:31

Dilip Desale's cremation in New Panvel, Maharashtra





The mortal remains of Sanjay Lele (50), Hemant Joshi (45) and Atul Mone (43), who were cousins, were flown to Mumbai earlier in the day. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accompanied by BJP leader Ravindra Chavan and local Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, visited the Bhagshala ground to pay the last respects to the deceased.





Angry slogans against Pakistan were raised as Fadnavis paid floral tributes, with many people demanding a total ban on all Pakistani products. The bodies were taken to the Shiv Mandir Road crematorium around 9 pm on flower-decked vehicles, accompanied by a massive procession.





In neighbouring Navi Mumbai, the mortal remains of Dilip Desale (64), another victim of Tuesday's attack, were cremated at Podi village in New Panvel. Maharashtra education minister Dada Bhuse was among those present.





The Thane district administration in a late-night release said 156 tourists from the district are stranded in Jammu and Kashmir at present.





"Our tears have dried up," said Rajashree Akul, Mone's sister-in-law, earlier in the day as his mortal remains arrived in the city. "The only thing we ask of the government is maximum and swift punishment for the terrorists. We don't want any delay," she told reporters.





Her family first learned of the attack through news channels, and a call from the police control room confirmed that Mone was among the victims, she said.





Atul Mone's brother-in-law Rahul Akul said Atul's wife survived the attack. "Atul was shot in the abdomen. All three were killed in front of their families," he said.





Nine members of the extended family had gone on a six-day vacation to Kashmir, and three of them returned in coffins, said Rahul. All three victims were the sole bread-winners of their respective families.





"We demand compensation for their families and jobs for their next-of-kin," Rahul said. The victims were expected to return on April 26.





-- PTI





Video: Uttam Ghosh

Thousands of people on Wednesday evening attended the last rites of the three residents of Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thane district who were killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.