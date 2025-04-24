Pahalgam attack: Seema Haider under deportation fear

23:44





Seema, who was already married back home in Sindh province, had illegally entered India via Nepal in 2023 along with her four children.





Despite the countrywide backlash, her lawyer is hopeful that she will be allowed to live in India, as, he claimed, she was no longer a Pakistani citizen.





"Seema is no longer a Pakistani national. She married Sachin Meena, a resident of Greater Noida, and recently gave birth to their daughter, Bharti Meena. Her citizenship is now connected with her Indian husband, and therefore the Centre's directive should not apply to her," Advocate AP Singh said.





Singh argued that the Centre's order was applicable only to those who currently hold Pakistani citizenship.





"Seema is in India, and she is Indian. A woman's nationality is determined by her husband's nationality after marriage," he said.





He also pointed out that her case is distinct because it is already under investigation by the Anti-Terrorism Squad. -- PTI

