HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Owaisi to attend all-party meeting after Amit Shah's invitation

Thu, 24 April 2025
Share:
16:05
image
AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owaisi will attend the all-party meeting on the Pahalgam terrorist attack at the parliament after Union Home Minister Amit Shah invited him over a phone call.

Addressing the press conference, Owaisi said that Amit Shah has invited him to attend the meeting, and he will book the earliest ticket to be there.

"The reason for which the all-party meeting is called is of national importance. The Home Minister just called me and asked where I am. He has asked me to come. I will book the earliest ticket and reach for the all-party meeting (in Delhi)," Owaisi said. 

This came after Owaisi urged the government to invite small parties with fewer than five or ten MPs to the all-party meeting on the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The AIMIM Chief said that the PM could spare more time for this issue and hear all views. 

Taking to X, Owaisi, said that he had a conversation with Parliamentary Minister Kiren Rijiju regarding an all-party meeting, who said that "they are thinking of inviting only parties with five or ten MPS." Owaisi added that Rijiju argued that the meeting will take "too long" if everyone is invited.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! I heard gunshots, asked my father what it was: Survivor
LIVE! I heard gunshots, asked my father what it was: Survivor

Will identify, track, punish every terrorist, vows Modi
Will identify, track, punish every terrorist, vows Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers who were responsible for the attack in Pahalgam "beyond their imagination". Addressing a public gathering in Madhubani,...

Pak nationals flock to Wagah border to return home
Pak nationals flock to Wagah border to return home

Several Pakistani nationals visiting India started returning home through the Attari-Wagah land route in Amritsar on Thursday, a day after the Centre set a 48-hour deadline for them to leave the country. The decision came after India...

Where is Papa?: Pahalgam victim's child inconsolable
"Where is Papa?": Pahalgam victim's child inconsolable

Each time her little boy wakes up from sleep, his voice trembles with the same haunting questions: "Where is Papa? Did he go somewhere?"

'India must hit Pakistan hard where it hurts the most'
'India must hit Pakistan hard where it hurts the most'

'We need to raise the costs and consequences for Pakistan. It is long overdue. Our initial surgical strike was effective for about six months. Then, the Balakot strike provided a deterrent for perhaps two to three years. But we cannot...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD