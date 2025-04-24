Owaisi to attend all-party meeting after Amit Shah's invitation

16:05





Addressing the press conference, Owaisi said that Amit Shah has invited him to attend the meeting, and he will book the earliest ticket to be there.





"The reason for which the all-party meeting is called is of national importance. The Home Minister just called me and asked where I am. He has asked me to come. I will book the earliest ticket and reach for the all-party meeting (in Delhi)," Owaisi said.





This came after Owaisi urged the government to invite small parties with fewer than five or ten MPs to the all-party meeting on the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The AIMIM Chief said that the PM could spare more time for this issue and hear all views.





Taking to X, Owaisi, said that he had a conversation with Parliamentary Minister Kiren Rijiju regarding an all-party meeting, who said that "they are thinking of inviting only parties with five or ten MPS." Owaisi added that Rijiju argued that the meeting will take "too long" if everyone is invited.

AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owaisi will attend the all-party meeting on the Pahalgam terrorist attack at the parliament after Union Home Minister Amit Shah invited him over a phone call.