Omar in touch with state govts over harassment of Kashmiris

Thu, 24 April 2025
11:20
Protests in Jammu over the Pahalgam terror attack. Pic: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said his government was in touch with governments of states where Kashmiris were allegedly being harassed in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

"The J&K government is in touch with the governments of the states where these reports are originating from. I'm also in touch with my counterpart Chief Ministers in these states & have requested they take extra care," Abdullah posted on X.

He was responding to a post by ruling National Conference spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar seeking Abdullah's intervention after videos of Kashmiris being allegedly harassed emerged on social media. 

"Numerous videos showing Kashmiri students nationwide terrified for their safety are being widely shared on social media. Requesting @CM_JnK @OmarAbdullah sb to immediately intervene and speak to his counterparts across the country," Dar said in his post on X. 

Terrorists opened fire in a meadow near the tourist hub of Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists. It is the worst attack in Kashmir since the Pulwama strike in 2019 when 40 CRPF personnel were killed. PTI

