HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Odisha to initiate action against infiltrators staying in state: Minister

Thu, 24 April 2025
Share:
18:24
Odisha law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan/Courtesy X
Odisha law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan/Courtesy X
Odisha law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Thursday said the government will soon initiate required action against infiltrators staying for long in the state. 

"A discussion with the chief minister has already been made in regard to the presence of infiltrators and required action will be taken soon," Harichandan told reporters while replying to a question in the wake of the Pahalgam terror strike in which 26 people including a man from the state, were killed. 

Strongly condemning the Pahalgam incident, Harichandan said: "They (Pakistani terrorists) have pinned the last nail in their coffin. The consequences will be too harsh. This is for the first time that the terrorists have gunned down unarmed and innocent visitors to the valley. The central government and all the states are solidly behind the families of the victims." 

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi last month had informed the state Assembly that as many as 3,738 infiltrators mostly from Bangladesh have been identified across the state. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Pak suspends all trade with India, blocks airspace
Pak suspends all trade with India, blocks airspace

The announcements were made after a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to formulate the country's response to India's move to suspend the Indus Water Treaty and downgrade diplomatic ties after the Pahalgam terror attack.

LIVE! Pak detains BSF jawan who crossed over by mistake
LIVE! Pak detains BSF jawan who crossed over by mistake

'Saw terrorists shoot 6 people right in front of me'
'Saw terrorists shoot 6 people right in front of me'

'The terrorists included underage boys around 15 years old. There were at least four of them. They were taking selfies during the attack and had cameras mounted on their heads'

Will identify, track, punish every terrorist, vows Modi
Will identify, track, punish every terrorist, vows Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers who were responsible for the attack in Pahalgam "beyond their imagination". Addressing a public gathering in Madhubani,...

'India must hit Pakistan hard where it hurts the most'
'India must hit Pakistan hard where it hurts the most'

'We need to raise the costs and consequences for Pakistan. It is long overdue. Our initial surgical strike was effective for about six months. Then, the Balakot strike provided a deterrent for perhaps two to three years. But we cannot...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD