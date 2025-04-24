Not a single security person was present: Wife of victim

14:35

People pay their respects to the victims in Mumbai





"We had just reached Mini Switzerland when the firing had started. It happened twice, and after the second shot, everyone started running. They surrounded us and asked the Hindu men to separate from the Muslim men...We were all silent and were just hoping that they would go away. But everything just happened in a second. They watched all of them die... there was nothing I could do," the wife said speaking to ANI.





Still in shock, Shital stated how she had only seen this happening in movies and also questioned the absence of security at the spot. "We had only seen this happening in movies, but when we saw this in real life, it broke us. What shocked us the most is that there was not a single security person present there. If they knew that such risks were present at that place, they shouldn't have let anyone go up there," she said.





Naksh, the son of the deceased said that they were a family of four who had gone on the trip. "We were four of us who went, including my father, my mother and my sister," he said.

Two days after the heartbreaking Pahalgam attack, Shital Kalathiya, wife of Shailesh Kalathiya, one among the 26 victims, remembering the details of the incident said that they had just reached the top of Mini Switzerland and had sat down for a meal when they heard the firing.