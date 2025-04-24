HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
More than 500 tourists from Maharashtra return from Kashmir

Thu, 24 April 2025
22:56
More than 500 tourists from Maharashtra have returned to the state in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, officials said on Thursday evening, adding that another 232 tourists would arrive by a special flight on Friday. 

Six tourists from Maharashtra were among the 26 persons killed in Tuesday's attack in Jammu and Kashmir. 

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office here said the state government had arranged a special flight each of IndiGo and Air India. 

As many as 184 tourists have arrived in Mumbai, it said while not giving details of how other tourists returned. Another 232 tourists will be brought back by a special flight on Friday, it said. 

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had asked disaster management minister Girish Mahajan to go to Kashmir after the incident. 

The CM reviewed the situation with Mahajan on Thursday, the statement said. 

If more flights were needed to bring back the remaining tourists, the state government will bear the expenses, Fadnavis was quoted as saying. 

When Mahajan met injured tourists from Maharashtra who were undergoing treatment at the Army hospital in Srinagar, Fadnavis interacted with some of them through video call, and also thanked the doctors treating them. 

The state government was receiving requests from all over Maharashtra seeking accommodation for the tourists stranded in Kashmir, the CMO said, adding that the arrangement of stay was made for 14 tourists from Amravati at Kalika Dham, Jammu. -- PTI

