Follow Rediff on:      
Manipur bandh called tomorrow over custodial death, prohibitory orders imposed

Thu, 24 April 2025
23:14
File image
The Manipur government on Thursday imposed prohibitory orders in parts of Imphal East district ahead of a 24-hour statewide bandh called to protest the alleged custodial death of a 27-year-old man earlier this month. 

A Joint Action Committee formed in connection with the "custodial death" called for the shutdown from midnight of Thursday. 

Khoisnam Sanajaoba was arrested in Imphal East district on March 31 along with four others for their alleged association with the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Nongdrenkhomba). 

In a statement, the JAC said it had submitted a memorandum to the governor listing a charter of demands, including an impartial investigation into the "custodial death" of Sanajaoba, on April 17 but received no response from the government side. 

"The 24-hour bandh will start from the intervening night of April 24 and April 25," the statement said. 

The JAC asserted that Khoisnam was a "village volunteer" who was sent to Manipur Central Jail at Sajiwa on April 10 and was admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences on April 13, where he was pronounced dead. -- PTI

