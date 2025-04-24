HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kolkata police arrest 8 with arms, ammunition

Thu, 24 April 2025
23:33
The Special Task Force of the Kolkata police on Thursday arrested eight members of a gang following the seizure of firearms and ammunition from their possession in Anandapur area in Kolkata, an officer said. 

Acting on intelligence inputs, the sleuths of the STF along with Commando force of the force intercepted the gang proceeding to commit a crime with firearms, he said. 

"During the operation, eight persons were detained from Basanti Highway under Anandapur police station jurisdiction limits when they were on their way to commit the crime," the officer said. 

Three firearms, two 7.65 mm semi-automatic pistols, one single-shot gun, two magazines, 13 rounds of 7.65 live ammunition and three rounds of 8mm ammunition were seized, he said. -- PTI

