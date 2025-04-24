HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kashmiri students in Dehradun receive threats

Thu, 24 April 2025
22:18
Days after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, Hindu Raksha Dal on Thursday issued online threats to Kashmiri students living in Dehradun, asking them to leave the state immediately. 

Scared by the threats issued through videos floating on social media platforms, the Kashmiri students approached the police, seeking protection. 

Dehradun SSP Ajai Singh said he held a meeting with the circle officers and the SHOs of different police stations after receiving complaints in this regard and asked them to stay vigilant and in touch with the Kashmiri students to keep them safe. 

Singh said educational institutions where Kashmiri students study and managers of PGs where they stay have been asked to inform the police immediately in case of any perceived threat to their safety in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. 

More than two dozen objectionable social media posts have also been  removed, he said. -- PTI

