Kanpur man killed in Pahalgam terror attack cremated with full state honours

Thu, 24 April 2025
15:07
Shubham Dwivedi, a 31-year-old businessman from Kanpur who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, was cremated at his native village with full state honours on Thursday morning, officials said. 

The cremation was attended by Uttar Pradesh Cabinet ministers Yogendra Upadhyay and Rakesh Sachan, who placed wreaths on Dwivedi and offered their condolences to the bereaved family. 

A guard of honour was also presented to the departed soul, officials said. Accompanied by Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Dwivedi's ancestral home and assured the bereaved family of every possible support. "Today I paid tribute to Shubham Dwivedi, who died in a cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, at his ancestral home in Kanpur and consoled the bereaved family," Adityanath said in a post on X. "I pray to Lord Ram to give a place to the departed soul at his lotus feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense loss," the chief minister added.

TOP STORIES

Will identify, track, punish every terrorist, vows Modi
Will identify, track, punish every terrorist, vows Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers who were responsible for the attack in Pahalgam "beyond their imagination". Addressing a public gathering in Madhubani,...

LIVE! He left for Kashmir with a smile: IB officer's dad grieves
LIVE! He left for Kashmir with a smile: IB officer's dad grieves

Where is Papa?: Pahalgam victim's child inconsolable
"Where is Papa?": Pahalgam victim's child inconsolable

Each time her little boy wakes up from sleep, his voice trembles with the same haunting questions: "Where is Papa? Did he go somewhere?"

Local people helped tourists escape: Pahalgam witness
Local people helped tourists escape: Pahalgam witness

A couple from Maharashtra narrowly escaped a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, after leaving the site just minutes before the incident. They praised the local people for their quick assistance in helping them reach safety.

'India must hit Pakistan hard where it hurts the most'
'India must hit Pakistan hard where it hurts the most'

'We need to raise the costs and consequences for Pakistan. It is long overdue. Our initial surgical strike was effective for about six months. Then, the Balakot strike provided a deterrent for perhaps two to three years. But we cannot...

