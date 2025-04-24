Kanpur man killed in Pahalgam terror attack cremated with full state honours

15:07





The cremation was attended by Uttar Pradesh Cabinet ministers Yogendra Upadhyay and Rakesh Sachan, who placed wreaths on Dwivedi and offered their condolences to the bereaved family.





A guard of honour was also presented to the departed soul, officials said. Accompanied by Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Dwivedi's ancestral home and assured the bereaved family of every possible support. "Today I paid tribute to Shubham Dwivedi, who died in a cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, at his ancestral home in Kanpur and consoled the bereaved family," Adityanath said in a post on X. "I pray to Lord Ram to give a place to the departed soul at his lotus feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense loss," the chief minister added.

Shubham Dwivedi, a 31-year-old businessman from Kanpur who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, was cremated at his native village with full state honours on Thursday morning, officials said.