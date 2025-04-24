HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
IAF carries out Exercise Akraman with Rafales, Su-30s

Thu, 24 April 2025
21:05
File image
The Indian Air Force is carrying out Exercise Aakraman (Attack) over a large area in the central sector involving its mainstream fighter aircraft fleets led by the Rafale combat aircraft.  

The Indian Air Force operates two squadrons of the Rafale aircraft which are based out of Ambala and Hashimara in West Bengal.  

"The cutting-edge technology fighter jets are carrying out complex missions involving ground attack and electronic warfare drills," defence sources told ANI.  

"The assets of the Indian Air Force have been moved from multiple airbases, including from the eastern side," they added.  

The Indian Air Force has been practising for complex ground attack missions for operations in different terrains, including plains and mountainous areas, the sources said.  

The Indian Air Force also holds an edge over its adversaries in the south Asian region with the inductions of Meteor air to air missiles and induction of long range high speed low drag missiles like the Rampage and Rocks.  

The exercise is taking place at a time when tensions between India and Pakistan have gone up after the Pahalgam attack.  

The exercise is being closely monitored closely by the Air Headquarters. 

Top Gun pilots of the Indian Air Force are taking part in rhetorical exercise under close watch of high qualified instructors.  

The Indian Air Force was used in a big way to carry out the post-Pulwama attack strikes inside Pakistan in February 2019.  

The Indian Air Force has acquired the Rafale fighter jets since then and they have revived its edge over the readies in the region.  -- ANI

LIVE! IAF carries out Exercise Akraman with Rafales, Su-30s
