I heard gunshots, asked my father what it was: Survivor

15:18

"On hearing a gunshot, I asked my father what that sound was. He said he wasn't sure. As we heard more gunshots, we started to run. We saw other people also running. It was a chaos overall. Suddenly, we saw a man coming with a gun. There were two to three groups beside us. We saw the man asking the group something, and then he was shooting at them. At this, I panicked, and I told my father that the man was coming towards us. My father was calm, and he said 'Let's see what happens'. The man came towards us and said, 'Kalma.' When we said we didn't understand what he was saying, the man shot my father..."





Arathi also thanked the Central Government and the government of Jammu and Kashmir for their assistance, further stating that the Kashmiris had benefited. "Kashmiris are very helpful. Both Central and J&K governments also helped us a lot." Arathi said.





The attack, which was carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the valley and claimed a total of 26 lives, mostly tourists and left several others injured.

Two days after the Pahlagam terror attack, Arathi, an eye witness and daughter of N Ramachandran, a victim of the Pahalgam attack on Thursday gave details about the incident and mentioned that people had started running when they heard the gunshots and there was a chaos.