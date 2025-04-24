HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'I brought Lt Narwal to ambulance, lied to wife he was OK'

Thu, 24 April 2025
11:30
Irshad Ahmad
President of Pahalgam ATV stand, Irshad Ahmad, on helping the security forces in rescue efforts following the Pahalgam attack: "Initially, we took the bikes and went home. Then we received a call that the situation is normal and we have to go for rescue. We took all our bikes to Baisaran valley since it is a non-motorable road. So we took our ATVs. 

"We have been taking the force and the police on our ATVs to the valley for the last two days. I was the one who brought the Navy Officer (Lieutenant Vinay Narwal) and his wife to the ambulance. I checked his pulse on the way and realised that he had died. At the moment, I lied to his wife that he was alive and that she should not worry. When I saw the situation there, I cried four times. We don't want such incidents ever to be repeated in our Kashmir." 

Last respects were paid to Lieutenant Vinay Narwal on Wednesday, including a formal procession and a rifle salute, following which a cremation ceremony took place with full military honours at the late soldier's native hometown in Karnal. The naval officer was killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was also present at the funeral to pay his last respects to the deceased jawan.

