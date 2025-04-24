'I brought Lt Narwal to ambulance, lied to wife he was OK'





Last respects were paid to Lieutenant Vinay Narwal on Wednesday, including a formal procession and a rifle salute, following which a cremation ceremony took place with full military honours at the late soldier's native hometown in Karnal. The naval officer was killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was also present at the funeral to pay his last respects to the deceased jawan.

"We have been taking the force and the police on our ATVs to the valley for the last two days. I was the one who brought the Navy Officer (Lieutenant Vinay Narwal) and his wife to the ambulance. I checked his pulse on the way and realised that he had died. At the moment, I lied to his wife that he was alive and that she should not worry. When I saw the situation there, I cried four times. We don't want such incidents ever to be repeated in our Kashmir."