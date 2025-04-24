Hero ponywallah was shot four times

16:58

Ravisa, the sister of Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who died in the Pahalgam terror attack while trying to save tourists says: "Our family is devastated. I was in grief when I came to know about my brother. He earned Rs 300 per day. He used to give horse rides to tourists. That day, he said he was not feeling very well, he would come home early and take a day off the next day. But he lost his life. We dont know who killed him. We are told that he tried to snatch the gun when he was shot. Three bullets hit his chest and one hit his throat."