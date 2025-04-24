HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Hero ponywallah was shot four times

Thu, 24 April 2025
Share:
16:58
image
Ravisa, the sister of Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who died in the Pahalgam terror attack while trying to save tourists says: "Our family is devastated. I was in grief when I came to know about my brother. He earned Rs 300 per day. He used to give horse rides to tourists. That day, he said he was not feeling very well, he would come home early and take a day off the next day. But he lost his life. We dont know who killed him. We are told that he tried to snatch the gun when he was shot. Three bullets hit his chest and one hit his throat."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Stopping water under Indus Treaty is act of war: Pak
LIVE! Stopping water under Indus Treaty is act of war: Pak

'We removed our bindis, started chanting Allahu Akbar'
'We removed our bindis, started chanting Allahu Akbar'

A Pune-based woman, whose husband was killed by terrorists in Pahalgam, recounted how she and other women in the group quickly removed bindis from their foreheads and began chanting "Allahu Akbar" when they saw the attackers asking men...

'Saw terrorists shoot 6 people right in front of me'
'Saw terrorists shoot 6 people right in front of me'

'The terrorists included underage boys around 15 years old. There were at least four of them. They were taking selfies during the attack and had cameras mounted on their heads'

Will identify, track, punish every terrorist, vows Modi
Will identify, track, punish every terrorist, vows Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers who were responsible for the attack in Pahalgam "beyond their imagination". Addressing a public gathering in Madhubani,...

'India must hit Pakistan hard where it hurts the most'
'India must hit Pakistan hard where it hurts the most'

'We need to raise the costs and consequences for Pakistan. It is long overdue. Our initial surgical strike was effective for about six months. Then, the Balakot strike provided a deterrent for perhaps two to three years. But we cannot...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD