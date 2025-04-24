HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
He left for Kashmir with a smile: IB officer's dad grieves

Thu, 24 April 2025
15:20
IB officer Manish Ranjan's wife with her children
IB officer Manish Ranjan's wife with her children
"I don't want to speak please leave me alone," those were the only words Intelligence Bureau officer Manish Ranjan's father Manglesh Kumar Mishra could muster, his voice cracking under the weight of unspeakable loss.

A retired school headmaster from Jhalda in West Bengal's Purulia district, he stood trembling as the coffin of his 33-year-old son returned to his Jhalda home in West Bengal's Purulia district on Thursday afternoon. 

Ranjan, a section officer with the IB posted in Hyderabad, was among the 26 people killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on Tuesday. 

"Ranjan left for Kashmir with a smile. He would call us every day on the phone and WhatsApp to ask about our health. We even received his call on the fateful day," his father said. 

One of his friends recounted that after returning from this vacation, Ranjan had planned to take his parents to the Vaishno Devi shrine. Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, who was at Ranchi airport on Thursday morning to receive Ranjan's mortal remains, said he was a meritorious student. 

"His father recently retired as the headmaster of the Hindi High School in Jhalda. Ranjan had planned to take his parents to Vaishno Devi after this vacation," he said. 

"We had never thought such a gruesome incident would take place. People say terrorists have no religion, but innocent people were brutally killed because of their religion," said another friend, Aditya Sharma, who also came to the Ranchi airport to take his mortal remains to his native place. Shops in Jhalda town downed their shutters in memory of Ranjan and 25 other victims. In Ranchi, Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi was among the leaders and administrative officers who paid homage to Ranjan at the airport. 

