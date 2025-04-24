HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Former Tesla hand steers Zeno Motors into India's e-motorcycle race

Thu, 24 April 2025
Share:
12:08
Ola Electric's e-motorcycle
Ola Electric's e-motorcycle
New York-headquartered Zeno Motors -- founded by ex-Tesla top executive Michael Spencer -- is set to challenge Ola Electric in the country's electric motorcycle market. 

The company, operating from Bengaluru, has already started the homologation process for its electric motorcycle, powered by a 4 kilowatt-hour lithium-iron phosphate battery. 

It plans to price it between 75,000 and 1.2 lakh. With a range of 100 kilometres (km) per charge, it aims to launch its maiden electric motorcycle in India in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Positioned as a mass-market offering, Zeno hopes to address range anxiety by providing the battery-as-a-service through a subscription model, rather than requiring customers to pay upfront -- a move intended to lower the initial cost below that of a popular 70,000-80,000 internal combustion engine motorcycle and bridge the price gap with electric two-wheelers (2Ws). 

Spencer, who worked at Tesla for four years across automotive manufacturing, the Model S3XY range, and the energy business as head of product teams, says: "The market we are targeting is the high-performance sports utility electric bike segment priced between 75,000 and 1.2 lakh --where there are currently no products in India. The aim is to offer a bike that can be used for family commuting, recreation, or by gig workers carrying goods or operating as motorcycle taxis. Our focus is the mass market." 

He added that homologation is expected to be completed within six months. The product has undergone over 500,000 km of pre-testing across India and Kenya. The electric motorcycle is designed with a carrying capacity of 350 kilograms, double that of some competitors, based on their tests. 

Surajeet Das Gupta/Business Standard 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Peak rush at Baisaran from 1-3 pm, attack was at 2:30 pm
LIVE! Peak rush at Baisaran from 1-3 pm, attack was at 2:30 pm

Pak holds high level meet to discuss India's actions
Pak holds high level meet to discuss India's actions

Pakistan is holding a high-level security meeting to formulate a response to India's suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and downgrading of diplomatic ties. The meeting, convened by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, will include the...

'India must hit Pakistan hard where it hurts the most'
'India must hit Pakistan hard where it hurts the most'

'We need to raise the costs and consequences for Pakistan. It is long overdue. Our initial surgical strike was effective for about six months. Then, the Balakot strike provided a deterrent for perhaps two to three years. But we cannot...

'No retaliation without US, Saudis, UAE in loop'
'No retaliation without US, Saudis, UAE in loop'

'If Pakistan's army wants to escalate violence in Kashmir, they have an unlimited supply of jihadis they can train and send. That's not an issue for them.'

Take...: Omar to CMs amid reports of threats to Kashmiris
Take...: Omar to CMs amid reports of threats to Kashmiris

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has reached out to state governments where Kashmiris are allegedly being harassed following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. He responded to reports of harassment on social media,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD