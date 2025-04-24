Former Tesla hand steers Zeno Motors into India's e-motorcycle race

12:08

Ola Electric's e-motorcycle





The company, operating from Bengaluru, has already started the homologation process for its electric motorcycle, powered by a 4 kilowatt-hour lithium-iron phosphate battery.





It plans to price it between 75,000 and 1.2 lakh. With a range of 100 kilometres (km) per charge, it aims to launch its maiden electric motorcycle in India in the fourth quarter of 2025.





Positioned as a mass-market offering, Zeno hopes to address range anxiety by providing the battery-as-a-service through a subscription model, rather than requiring customers to pay upfront -- a move intended to lower the initial cost below that of a popular 70,000-80,000 internal combustion engine motorcycle and bridge the price gap with electric two-wheelers (2Ws).





Spencer, who worked at Tesla for four years across automotive manufacturing, the Model S3XY range, and the energy business as head of product teams, says: "The market we are targeting is the high-performance sports utility electric bike segment priced between 75,000 and 1.2 lakh --where there are currently no products in India. The aim is to offer a bike that can be used for family commuting, recreation, or by gig workers carrying goods or operating as motorcycle taxis. Our focus is the mass market."







Surajeet Das Gupta/Business Standard He added that homologation is expected to be completed within six months. The product has undergone over 500,000 km of pre-testing across India and Kenya. The electric motorcycle is designed with a carrying capacity of 350 kilograms, double that of some competitors, based on their tests.

New York-headquartered Zeno Motors -- founded by ex-Tesla top executive Michael Spencer -- is set to challenge Ola Electric in the country's electric motorcycle market.