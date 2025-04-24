'Did Pakistan Army Chief's speech act as a dog whistle?'





2. Was the fact that US VP JD Vance was in India ignored? Institutional memory in the security establishment or even common sense should have compelled authorities to put in place tighter security around popular tourist places in the valley, given that there were at least three instances in the past (even if 25 years ago) when terrorists had struck during significant visits (Chittisingpura being the most prominent).





3. In the past couple of years, the Jammu Division has been witness to frequent attacks on security forces exposing the lack of information and gaps in the security grid. One explanation given was: the pressure on terrorists in the valley was so high that they shifted their attention to areas south of Pir Panjal range. So what changed in the valley, of late? Was the pressure in the valley eased?





4. Did the intemperate speech by Pakistan Army Chief last week, act as a dog whistle? Was that speech noticed but its implications or fallout ignored? To be fair, the security apparatus prevents many potential attacks, busts many terrorists modules without being able to take credit, but common citizens are unaware of the complexities that exist in this relentless battle. Over the past 24 hours, many worried citizens have bombarded me with This post is amalgamation of their and my collective anger and anguish. I have no doubt the Indian State has the capability and capacity to take appropriate steps to punish the Pakistan Army and overcome the setback but it is also important to give rational answers to some of the above queries and take corrective measures."

1. Was the security apparatus (which includes the J&K Police, Army and Intelligence agencies) complacent in thinking that tourists will not be targeted because they were not attacked in previous years since livelihoods of Kashmiris get directly affected?