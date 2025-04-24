HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
CISF takes over security of Mizoram Lengpui Airport

Thu, 24 April 2025
18:10
The Central Industrial Security Force on Thursday officially took over the security of Lengpui Airport, Mizoram's lone domestic airport located about 35 km from state capital Aizawl. 

Mizoram being sandwiched between Myanmar and Bangladesh, Lengpui airport is a vital link for India's Act East policy, which aims to enhance connectivity and economic ties with South East Asia. 

Mizoram director general of police Anil Shukla inducted the CISF in a ceremony held at the airport on Thursday. 

Speaking on the occasion, Shukla said that the deployment of CISF at Lengpui airport will enhance security not only in Mizoram but in the entire northeast. 

He said that Mizoram, although known to be one of the peaceful states in the country, has witnessed a rapid increase in trafficking of contraband from other countries in recent years and the state police alone are not enough to curb the menace. 

"The takeover of security at Lengpui airport by the CISF will also help and strengthen the state police's initiatives to maintain law and order in the state," Shukla said. 

Officials said that a contingent of 121 CISF personnel, led by a deputy commandant, will initially take charge. 

The deployment will later scale up to an authorised strength of 214 personnel, replacing the existing joint security arrangement by the state police and Central Reserve Police Force, which had been guarding the airport since 1999, they said. -- PTI

