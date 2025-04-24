Army jawan killed in ongoing encounter in Udhampur

11:01

Representational image





An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district in the Dudu Basantgarh area of Udhampur.

A statement from the Army's White Knight Corps: "Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched today in Basantgarh, Udhampur. Contact was established, and a fierce firefight ensued. One of our Bravehearts sustained grievous injuries in the initial exchange and later succumbed despite the best medical efforts. Operations remain ongoing."