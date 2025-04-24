HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Army jawan killed in ongoing encounter in Udhampur

Thu, 24 April 2025
Share:
11:01
Representational image
Representational image
A statement from the Army's White Knight Corps: "Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched today in Basantgarh, Udhampur. Contact was established, and a fierce firefight ensued. One of our Bravehearts sustained grievous injuries in the initial exchange and later succumbed despite the best medical efforts. Operations remain ongoing." 

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district in the Dudu Basantgarh area of Udhampur.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Army jawan killed in ongoing encounter in Udhampur
LIVE! Army jawan killed in ongoing encounter in Udhampur

Pahalgam: Bizman's first trip outside Pune turns fatal
Pahalgam: Bizman's first trip outside Pune turns fatal

Two residents of Pune, Kaustubh Ganbote and Santosh Jagdale, were killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on Tuesday. Ganbote, a snacks business owner, and Jagdale, an interior designer, were on a family vacation with their wives...

'No retaliation without US, Saudis, UAE in loop'
'No retaliation without US, Saudis, UAE in loop'

'If Pakistan's army wants to escalate violence in Kashmir, they have an unlimited supply of jihadis they can train and send. That's not an issue for them.'

Gujarat father-son duo on pilgrimage killed in Pahalgam
Gujarat father-son duo on pilgrimage killed in Pahalgam

A father-son duo from Gujarat and a tourist from Surat were among the 26 people killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Yatish Parmar and his son Smit were in Kashmir to attend a religious discourse, while Suresh Kalathiya was...

Pahalgam ponywallah died trying to save tourists: Omar
Pahalgam ponywallah died trying to save tourists: Omar

Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a 30-year-old pony ride operator, was killed while trying to protect tourists from terrorists in Pahalgam, Kashmir. He was shot dead while trying to snatch a weapon from one of the terrorists. The attack claimed...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD