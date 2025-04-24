HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Army chief Gen Dwivedi to visit Srinagar tomorrow

Thu, 24 April 2025
19:40
Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi is travelling to Srinagar to carry out a comprehensive review of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. 

Top Army Commanders will brief Gen Dwivedi on various aspects of the security scenario, military sources said. 

It is not immediately clear whether the Army chief will travel to Pahalgam. India on Wednesday downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan and announced a raft of measures including expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 and immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post in view of the cross-border links to the Pahalgam carnage. 

The punitive measures against Pakistan were decided at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. -- PTI

Shah, Jaishankar meet Prez days after Pahalgam massacre
Shah, Jaishankar meet Prez days after Pahalgam massacre

The meeting comes in the wake of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday in which 26 men, mostly tourists and including a Nepalese citizen, were gunned down in cold blood.

Kashmir says 'stop killings' as terror hubs erupt in protests
Kashmir says 'stop killings' as terror hubs erupt in protests

In a significant shift, Kashmiris from villages once considered strongholds of militancy have joined the condemnation of the recent massacre of 26 people in Pahalgam, raising slogans against terrorism and expressing solidarity with the...

US warns of 'violent civil unrest' in Kashmir
US warns of 'violent civil unrest' in Kashmir

The US has issued a 'Do Not Travel' advisory for Jammu and Kashmir citing potential for terrorist attacks and violent civil unrest. The advisory, issued on Wednesday, comes a day after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26...

