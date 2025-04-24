HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ambani offers free treatment to those injured in Pahalgam attack

Thu, 24 April 2025
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Thursday offered free treatment to those injured in the barbaric terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, saying terrorism is an enemy of humanity. 

Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd, in a statement said all injured will be offered free treatment at Reliance Foundation Sir HN Hospital in Mumbai. 

As many as 26 people were shot and killed by terrorists in a meadow in the Pahalgam region of Kashmir. 

At least 20 others were injured. 

"I am joined by everyone in the Reliance family in mourning the deaths of innocent Indians in the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22nd April 2025," Ambani, the richest Indian, said. 

"We offer our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims". 

Wishing injured a speedy and full recovery, he said, "Our Reliance Foundation Sir HN Hospital in Mumbai will offer free treatment to all the injured." Ambani went on to state that terrorism is "an enemy of humanity". 

"It must not be supported by anyone in any manner. We fully stand with our Honourable Prime Minister, Government of India, and the entire country in the decisive battle against the menace of terrorism," he added. -- PTI

