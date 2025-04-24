HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
All-party meet underway, govt briefs leaders on Pahalgam

Thu, 24 April 2025
20:20
PM Narendra Modi chairs a meeting of the CCS in New Delhi on Wednesday/ANI Photo
The government on Thursday briefed leaders of various political parties on the Pahalgam terror attack and heard their views at an all-party meeting in New Delhi. 

At the beginning of the meeting, a moment of silence was observed for the victims of the attack. 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju were present from the government's side. 

Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha J P Nadda, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi were present at the meeting chaired by Singh. 

Those who attended the meeting included NCP-SP's Supriya Sule, NCP's Praful Patel, AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, BJD's Sasmit Patra, TDP's Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde, AAP's Sanjay Singh, TMC's Sudip Bandopadhyay, RJD's Premchand Gupta, DMK's T Siva and SP's Ram Gopal Yadav. 

The all-party meeting comes a day after the government announced a host of measures targeting Pakistan in the aftermath of Tuesday's Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists. 

The decision to call an all-party meeting was taken on Wednesday, with Singh and Shah reaching out to various parties. -- PTI

