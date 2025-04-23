HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Will reach the actors behind the attack: Rajnath

Wed, 23 April 2025
17:05
Security personnel at Pahalgam
Security personnel at Pahalgam
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir and vowed that the government would respond with firm action and reiterated India's uncompromising stand against terrorism.

Addressing the nation, Singh said, "I want to repeat India's resolve against terrorism. We have a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism... I want to assure the countrymen that the government will take every necessary step. We will not only reach the perpetrators of this act but also the actors behind the scenes... The accused will soon see a loud and clear response, I want to assure the country." 

"We lost many innocent lives in the cowardly act in Pahalgam. We are deeply distressed. I express my condolences to the families who lost their loved ones...," Singh said, expressing sorrow over the loss of life. 

Ahead of this, he also chaired a meeting with NSA Ajit Doval, Air Force's Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, and other officials, discussing the security situation in the region. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Government Medical College (GMC) in Anantnag to meet the injured victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed several lives and left others wounded. The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike. 

'Kashmir had turned peaceful, so this attack took place'
'Kashmir had turned peaceful, so this attack took place'

'We in Kashmir will ensure that this kind of incident does not happen again.'

Terrorists asked Christian LIC manager 'to recite Kalma'
Terrorists asked Christian LIC manager 'to recite Kalma'

Sushil Nathaniel, an LIC manager from Indore, was shot dead by terrorists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, after being forced to recite the 'Kalma'. His family has demanded the harshest punishment for the assailants. Nathaniel, who was on a family...

'He went to see paradise, but will now return home dead'
'He went to see paradise, but will now return home dead'

After retirement, Desle toured a couple of places but visiting Kashmir was his dream, said 60-year-old Nerkar who used to do yoga with his friend regularly.

NIA team reaches Pahalgam to probe terrorist attack
NIA team reaches Pahalgam to probe terrorist attack

A team from India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) has reached Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir to assist local police in investigating a deadly terrorist attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, on Tuesday. The NIA team visited...

