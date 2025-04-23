'We have no option but to strike back'

13:23

The PM holds a briefing with the EAM, NSA, Foreign Secretary





Speaking hours after PM Modi's emergency security meetings, Bakshi called for a decisive military response -- not symbolic airstrikes or covert tit-for-tat tactics.





"The Pakistani military is the prime terrorist organisation in that country," he says, urging New Delhi to abandon illusions and prepare for full-spectrum retaliation. Drawing upon his extensive experience in counterinsurgency and command in Kashmir, Bakshi highlights the potential intelligence failures and the consequences of troop reductions in critical areas.





In this two-part interview with Prasanna D Zore/Rediff.com, his analysis extends to the broader geopolitical context, including Prime Minister Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia and the historical pattern of terror attacks coinciding with significant international engagements.





Ultimately, Gen Bakshi issued a powerful call to action, urging the political leadership to abandon hesitant approaches and deliver a decisive, impactful response that deters further adventurism and reassures the nation of its security. He emphasises that this moment demands a clear message: India will not tolerate such acts without severe consequences.





In a blistering indictment of India's counterterrorism posture, Maj Gen (retd) G D Bakshi warns that the recent Pahalgam massacre, which claimed 26 Indian lives, was enabled by complacency, troop drawdowns, and a dangerous misreading of the ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir.